A share of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) closed at $26.22 per share on Thursday, up from $25.86 day before. While International Game Technology PLC has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IGT rose by 30.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.98 to $15.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.14% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) to Positive. A report published by B. Riley Securities on April 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IGT. Jefferies also Upgraded IGT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on December 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $43. Jefferies November 17, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for IGT, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Berenberg’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for IGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

It’s important to note that IGT shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

International Game Technology PLC’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IGT is registering an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a gain of 1.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.35, showing growth from the present price of $26.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Game Technology PLC Shares?

A giant in the Gambling market, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is based in the United Kingdom. When comparing International Game Technology PLC shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -432.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in IGT has increased by 25.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,329,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $276.84 million, following the purchase of 2,100,470 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IGT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,157,790 additional shares for a total stake of worth $208.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,788,253.

During the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, added a 230,692 position in IGT. Newton Investment Management Nort purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.97%, now holding 5.93 million shares worth $158.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IGT holdings by -13.13% and now holds 4.85 million IGT shares valued at $130.1 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. IGT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.50% at present.