Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) marked $0.75 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.67. While Compugen Ltd. has overperformed by 11.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEN fell by -60.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.36 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.70% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 05, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) to Hold. Stifel also rated CGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2020. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGEN, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from March 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Compugen Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 249.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CGEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.11%, with a gain of 19.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.92, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Taylor Frigon Capital Management’s position in CGEN has increased by 40.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,004,594 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.41 million, following the purchase of 581,159 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its CGEN holdings by -16.85% and now holds 1.12 million CGEN shares valued at $0.78 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. CGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.30% at present.