Within its last year performance, COCO rose by 126.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.48 to $7.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for COCO. BofA Securities also Downgraded COCO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on November 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for COCO, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for COCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and COCO has an average volume of 373.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a gain of 3.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.33, showing growth from the present price of $24.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Vita Coco Company Inc. Shares?

Beverages – Non-Alcoholic giant The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 113.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Granahan Investment Management, L’s position in COCO has increased by 12.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,440,728 shares of the stock, with a value of $47.89 million, following the purchase of 275,892 additional shares during the last quarter. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in COCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 263,278 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,956,714.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 284,037 position in COCO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 7862.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.62%, now holding 1.28 million shares worth $25.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its COCO holdings by 1,293.03% and now holds 0.8 million COCO shares valued at $15.72 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. COCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.