Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) marked $3.72 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.56. While Accuray Incorporated has overperformed by 4.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARAY rose by 77.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.65 to $1.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.74% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) recommending Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on December 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARAY. BTIG Research also Upgraded ARAY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2020. JP Morgan December 13, 2017d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for ARAY, as published in its report on December 13, 2017. Lake Street’s report from November 30, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ARAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Accuray Incorporated’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 373.72K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARAY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a gain of 4.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.30, showing growth from the present price of $3.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Accuray Incorporated Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Archon Capital Management LLC’s position in ARAY has increased by 2.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,104,738 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.13 million, following the purchase of 167,747 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another decreased to its shares in ARAY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -16,295 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,229,865.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 186,729 position in ARAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.65 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.45%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $9.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP increased its ARAY holdings by 6.87% and now holds 3.0 million ARAY shares valued at $8.91 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. ARAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.20% at present.