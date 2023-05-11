Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) marked $1.52 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.51. While Taseko Mines Limited has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGB fell by -1.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.90 to $0.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.56% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2022, Stifel Upgraded Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) to Buy. A report published by TD Securities on December 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TGB. TD Securities July 22, 2019d its ‘Speculative Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TGB, as published in its report on July 22, 2019. National Bank Financial also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Taseko Mines Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TGB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.75%, with a loss of -5.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taseko Mines Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TGB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TGB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TGB has increased by 13.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,701,538 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.78 million, following the purchase of 886,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management, made another decreased to its shares in TGB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,825,131 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,174,895.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC added a 408,194 position in TGB. Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M sold an additional 53292.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.84%, now holding 6.3 million shares worth $10.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its TGB holdings by -6.71% and now holds 5.52 million TGB shares valued at $9.16 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. TGB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.50% at present.