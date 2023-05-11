Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) closed Wednesday at $26.67 per share, down from $27.87 a day earlier. While Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has underperformed by -4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIX fell by -13.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.28 to $16.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.88% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Citigroup on March 03, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SIX. Jefferies November 08, 2022d the rating to Hold on November 08, 2022, and set its price target from $32 to $24. KeyBanc Capital Markets August 12, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for SIX, as published in its report on August 12, 2022. Citigroup’s report from July 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for SIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SIX is recording an average volume of 1.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a gain of 17.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.27, showing growth from the present price of $26.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Shares?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Leisure market. When comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 784.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. H Partners Management LLC’s position in SIX has increased by 6.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,400,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $304.49 million, following the purchase of 700,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 53.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,268,736 additional shares for a total stake of worth $250.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,390,102.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -198,268 position in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased an additional 0.64 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.93%, now holding 4.19 million shares worth $111.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jericho Capital Asset Management decreased its SIX holdings by -6.35% and now holds 3.46 million SIX shares valued at $92.31 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. SIX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.72% at present.