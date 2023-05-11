Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) closed Wednesday at $16.76 per share, down from $17.11 a day earlier. While Qifu Technology Inc. has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QFIN rose by 37.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.49 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.73% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, China Renaissance started tracking Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QFIN. CLSA also rated QFIN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2020. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for QFIN, as published in its report on January 18, 2019.

Analysis of Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)

The current dividend for QFIN investors is set at $0.72 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Qifu Technology Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and QFIN is recording an average volume of 909.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a loss of -1.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.96, showing growth from the present price of $16.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qifu Technology Inc. Shares?

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Credit Services market. When comparing Qifu Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QFIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QFIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. TT International Asset Management’s position in QFIN has decreased by -18.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,653,755 shares of the stock, with a value of $167.88 million, following the sale of -1,998,297 additional shares during the last quarter. OLP Capital Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in QFIN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,721,658 additional shares for a total stake of worth $154.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,986,565.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem added a 70,682 position in QFIN. BIT Capital GmbH purchased an additional 2.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 68.27%, now holding 5.81 million shares worth $112.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its QFIN holdings by 41.12% and now holds 4.51 million QFIN shares valued at $87.49 million with the added 1.31 million shares during the period. QFIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.70% at present.