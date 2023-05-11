As of Wednesday, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:PUMP) stock closed at $6.69, down from $6.82 the previous day. While ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP fell by -45.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.34 to $6.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.64% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) recommending Hold. A report published by Citigroup on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PUMP. Barclays also Upgraded PUMP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2023. JP Morgan May 26, 2022d the rating to Underweight on May 26, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $14. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. May 05, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PUMP, as published in its report on May 05, 2022. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PUMP is recording 1.69M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a gain of 4.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.94, showing growth from the present price of $6.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PUMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProPetro Holding Corp. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) based in the USA. When comparing ProPetro Holding Corp. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 122.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PUMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PUMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PUMP has increased by 17.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,791,719 shares of the stock, with a value of $120.73 million, following the purchase of 2,519,322 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PUMP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,067,989 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,848,005.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -75,047 position in PUMP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 64449.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.52%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $30.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, increased its PUMP holdings by 50.93% and now holds 2.8 million PUMP shares valued at $20.1 million with the added 0.94 million shares during the period. PUMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.10% at present.