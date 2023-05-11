As of Wednesday, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock closed at $48.10, up from $48.05 the previous day. While Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has overperformed by 0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PNFP fell by -37.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $89.00 to $43.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.91% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Jefferies on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for PNFP. Raymond James also Upgraded PNFP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on April 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $100. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PNFP, as published in its report on May 21, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $105 for PNFP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

Investors in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 74.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PNFP is recording 848.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a gain of 0.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.25, showing growth from the present price of $48.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PNFP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) based in the USA. When comparing Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PNFP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PNFP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PNFP has increased by 1.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,821,057 shares of the stock, with a value of $376.25 million, following the purchase of 102,624 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PNFP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.10%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 193,878 additional shares for a total stake of worth $355.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,449,617.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme added a 66,069 position in PNFP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 7492.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.25%, now holding 2.96 million shares worth $163.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its PNFP holdings by -7.18% and now holds 1.65 million PNFP shares valued at $91.26 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. PNFP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.