The share price of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) fell to $11.55 per share on Wednesday from $13.05. While Sportradar Group AG has underperformed by -11.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRAD rose by 8.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.56 to $7.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.00% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) to Hold. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for SRAD. BofA Securities also Downgraded SRAD shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 04, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 18, 2022, but set its price target from $15 to $17. BofA Securities April 04, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SRAD, as published in its report on April 04, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for SRAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sportradar Group AG’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SRAD is recording an average volume of 284.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.71%, with a loss of -7.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.45, showing growth from the present price of $11.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sportradar Group AG Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) is based in the Switzerland. When comparing Sportradar Group AG shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 281.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -925.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in SRAD has decreased by -0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 97,607,178 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.14 billion, following the sale of -8,134 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $177.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,265,392.

At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its SRAD holdings by -0.03% and now holds 3.12 million SRAD shares valued at $36.33 million with the lessened 853.0 shares during the period. SRAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.10% at present.