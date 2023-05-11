Within its last year performance, PPBI fell by -43.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.50 to $17.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.87% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) to Strong Buy. A report published by Stephens on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for PPBI. Raymond James also Downgraded PPBI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 07, 2021. Wedbush Initiated an Neutral rating on May 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $48. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PPBI, as published in its report on November 04, 2020. Stephens’s report from March 25, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PPBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PPBI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PPBI is recording an average volume of 712.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a loss of -4.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.43, showing growth from the present price of $18.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PPBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is based in the USA. When comparing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PPBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PPBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PPBI has decreased by -0.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,963,047 shares of the stock, with a value of $311.37 million, following the sale of -87,871 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PPBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 235,497 additional shares for a total stake of worth $266.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,093,729.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 181,145 position in PPBI. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.45%, now holding 4.92 million shares worth $118.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PPBI holdings by 5.37% and now holds 4.34 million PPBI shares valued at $104.24 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. PPBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.