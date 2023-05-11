In Wednesday’s session, Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) marked $4.84 per share, up from $4.70 in the previous session. While Caesarstone Ltd. has overperformed by 3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSTE fell by -43.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.67 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.78% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2021, Stifel started tracking Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) recommending Hold. A report published by The Benchmark Company on December 29, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CSTE. Stifel also Downgraded CSTE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 13, 2020. Stifel August 08, 2019d the rating to Buy on August 08, 2019, and set its price target from $17 to $19. Credit Suisse January 22, 2018d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CSTE, as published in its report on January 22, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from January 08, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $32 for CSTE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)

With CSTE’s current dividend of $0.35 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Caesarstone Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CSTE has an average volume of 135.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a gain of 1.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.75, showing growth from the present price of $4.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caesarstone Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSTE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSTE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Excellence Investments Ltd.’s position in CSTE has increased by 26.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,868,049 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.98 million, following the purchase of 804,806 additional shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management L made another decreased to its shares in CSTE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -80,070 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,074,555.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 11,897 position in CSTE. Frontier Capital Management Co. L sold an additional 2019.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.29%, now holding 0.68 million shares worth $2.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its CSTE holdings by -1.06% and now holds 0.59 million CSTE shares valued at $2.46 million with the lessened 6374.0 shares during the period. CSTE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.80% at present.