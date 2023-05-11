Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) closed Wednesday at $54.62 per share, down from $54.90 a day earlier. While Five9 Inc. has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIVN fell by -41.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $120.39 to $46.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.56% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2023, Rosenblatt started tracking Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FIVN. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $90. MoffettNathanson initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for FIVN, as published in its report on September 22, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from September 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $124 for FIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Five9 Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FIVN is recording an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.39%, with a loss of -3.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.75, showing growth from the present price of $54.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Five9 Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FIVN has increased by 2.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,617,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $478.38 million, following the purchase of 162,503 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in FIVN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,123,653 additional shares for a total stake of worth $266.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,690,624.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 76,634 position in FIVN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.93%, now holding 3.43 million shares worth $247.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its FIVN holdings by 27.15% and now holds 3.01 million FIVN shares valued at $217.27 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. FIVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 107.35% at present.