Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) closed Wednesday at $3.61 per share, down from $4.20 a day earlier. While Endeavour Silver Corp. has underperformed by -14.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXK rose by 11.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.55 to $2.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.22% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 22, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) recommending Market Perform. A report published by CIBC on September 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EXK. B. Riley FBR also rated EXK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2020. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for EXK, as published in its report on November 22, 2019. Noble Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Endeavour Silver Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EXK is recording an average volume of 2.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.68%, with a loss of -12.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.92, showing growth from the present price of $3.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Endeavour Silver Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in EXK has increased by 9.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,668,423 shares of the stock, with a value of $84.07 million, following the purchase of 1,879,509 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,450,585 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,450,585.

At the end of the first quarter, Konwave AG increased its EXK holdings by 0.04% and now holds 1.23 million EXK shares valued at $4.79 million with the added 454.0 shares during the period. EXK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.40% at present.