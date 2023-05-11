As of Wednesday, Perion Network Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PERI) stock closed at $33.81, up from $32.69 the previous day. While Perion Network Ltd. has overperformed by 3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PERI rose by 83.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.75 to $16.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.13% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Stifel Downgraded Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) to Hold. Raymond James also rated PERI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on April 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PERI, as published in its report on April 01, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from November 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10.75 for PERI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Perion Network Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PERI is recording 754.67K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a loss of -0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.81, showing growth from the present price of $33.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PERI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Perion Network Ltd. Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) based in the Israel. When comparing Perion Network Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 46.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PERI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PERI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Excellence Investments Ltd.’s position in PERI has decreased by -39.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,300,754 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.06 million, following the sale of -1,521,771 additional shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Provident Fund Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in PERI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -34.63%.

At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its PERI holdings by -0.04% and now holds 1.79 million PERI shares valued at $70.81 million with the lessened 691.0 shares during the period. PERI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.30% at present.