In Wednesday’s session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) marked $8.40 per share, up from $8.25 in the previous session. While Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZETA rose by 13.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.28 to $4.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.39% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZETA. Oppenheimer also Upgraded ZETA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on February 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ZETA, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Barclays’s report from October 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ZETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -249.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZETA has an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.78%, with a loss of -8.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.40, showing growth from the present price of $8.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZETA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZETA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZETA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 953,808 additional shares for a total stake of worth $135.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,504,568.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,479,804 position in ZETA. Granahan Investment Management, L purchased an additional 75884.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.07%, now holding 7.19 million shares worth $77.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its ZETA holdings by 0.97% and now holds 2.92 million ZETA shares valued at $31.66 million with the added 28226.0 shares during the period. ZETA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.70% at present.