Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) closed Wednesday at $4.70 per share, up from $4.40 a day earlier. While Caribou Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 6.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRBU fell by -29.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.19 to $4.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.71% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on December 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRBU. H.C. Wainwright also rated CRBU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2021. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CRBU, as published in its report on August 17, 2021. Citigroup’s report from August 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for CRBU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRBU is recording an average volume of 499.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.60%, with a gain of 8.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.86, showing growth from the present price of $4.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRBU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caribou Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRBU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRBU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PFM Health Sciences LP’s position in CRBU has decreased by -25.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,459,783 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.68 million, following the sale of -1,540,217 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CRBU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 724,759 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,096,777.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 803,423 position in CRBU. Avidity Partners Management LP sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.14%, now holding 2.88 million shares worth $15.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its CRBU holdings by 44.07% and now holds 2.75 million CRBU shares valued at $14.59 million with the added 0.84 million shares during the period. CRBU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.10% at present.