A share of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) closed at $0.93 per share on Wednesday, up from $0.84 day before. While Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has overperformed by 10.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHAT fell by -62.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.10 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.15% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -71.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BHAT is registering an average volume of 209.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.97%, with a gain of 16.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BHAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BHAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s position in BHAT has decreased by -7.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 160,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.11 million, following the sale of -13,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in BHAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.16%.

BHAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.00% at present.