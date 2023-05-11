The share price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) rose to $13.65 per share on Wednesday from $13.43. While Freshworks Inc. has overperformed by 1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRSH fell by -2.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.14 to $10.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.15% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 20, 2023, FBN Securities started tracking Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FRSH. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded FRSH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FRSH, as published in its report on November 22, 2022. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Freshworks Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FRSH is recording an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a gain of 5.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.38, showing growth from the present price of $13.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshworks Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRSH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRSH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRSH has increased by 12.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,000,514 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.05 million, following the purchase of 1,517,219 additional shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in FRSH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,275,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,871,086.

FRSH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.10% at present.