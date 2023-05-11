As of Wednesday, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (NASDAQ:RNW) stock closed at $5.23, up from $5.19 the previous day. While ReNew Energy Global Plc has overperformed by 0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNW fell by -23.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.70 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.95% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on December 07, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RNW. BofA Securities also Upgraded RNW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 28, 2021.

Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ReNew Energy Global Plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RNW is recording 1.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a loss of -0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.84, showing growth from the present price of $5.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ReNew Energy Global Plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Zimmer Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in RNW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,254,945 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,880,598.

During the first quarter, TT International Asset Management subtracted a -2,934,084 position in RNW. Abrdn Asia Ltd. sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.38%, now holding 7.19 million shares worth $40.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its RNW holdings by 104.15% and now holds 5.03 million RNW shares valued at $28.26 million with the added 2.56 million shares during the period. RNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.70% at present.