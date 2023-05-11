Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) closed Wednesday at $48.58 per share, up from $47.07 a day earlier. While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has overperformed by 3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RARE fell by -6.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.68 to $33.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) recommending Overweight. H.C. Wainwright also rated RARE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 30, 2022. Guggenheim October 13, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RARE, as published in its report on October 13, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from August 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for RARE shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -118.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RARE is recording an average volume of 609.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.73%, with a gain of 12.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $91.74, showing growth from the present price of $48.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RARE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RARE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RARE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RARE has increased by 3.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,279,889 shares of the stock, with a value of $251.82 million, following the purchase of 212,330 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in RARE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -843,354 additional shares for a total stake of worth $208.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,202,684.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -660,568 position in RARE. RTW Investments LP purchased an additional 1.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 68.09%, now holding 3.97 million shares worth $159.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RARE holdings by 11.08% and now holds 3.41 million RARE shares valued at $136.84 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. RARE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.80% at present.