Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) closed Wednesday at $21.56 per share, down from $21.92 a day earlier. While Cryoport Inc. has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYRX fell by -3.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.36 to $15.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.38% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on November 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CYRX. B. Riley Securities also rated CYRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $81 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on July 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $80. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CYRX, as published in its report on March 15, 2021. Needham’s report from March 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $73 for CYRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cryoport Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CYRX is recording an average volume of 372.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.53%, with a gain of 2.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cryoport Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Capital Management LLC’s position in CYRX has increased by 17.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,959,207 shares of the stock, with a value of $167.02 million, following the purchase of 1,053,957 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CYRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 29,399 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,421,394.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -153,749 position in CYRX. Fred Alger Management LLC sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.11%, now holding 2.72 million shares worth $65.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased its CYRX holdings by 46.71% and now holds 2.48 million CYRX shares valued at $59.63 million with the added 0.79 million shares during the period. CYRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.