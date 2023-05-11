As of Wednesday, City Office REIT Inc.’s (NYSE:CIO) stock closed at $4.70, down from $4.75 the previous day. While City Office REIT Inc. has underperformed by -1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIO fell by -64.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.10 to $4.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.85% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) to Sector Perform. A report published by Raymond James on March 27, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CIO. Compass Point also Downgraded CIO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 26, 2020. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CIO, as published in its report on October 09, 2018. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 10, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $13 for CIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. FBR & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO)

Investors in City Office REIT Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of City Office REIT Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CIO is recording 373.37K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a loss of -14.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.60, showing growth from the present price of $4.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze City Office REIT Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Office market is dominated by City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) based in the USA. When comparing City Office REIT Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -103.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIO has decreased by -4.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,038,010 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.86 million, following the sale of -194,069 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -15,902 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,951,938.

During the first quarter, LSV Asset Management subtracted a -6,300 position in CIO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, sold an additional 652.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.04%, now holding 1.84 million shares worth $12.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. decreased its CIO holdings by -9.50% and now holds 1.74 million CIO shares valued at $12.04 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. CIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.90% at present.