As of Wednesday, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CERE) stock closed at $31.98, down from $32.83 the previous day. While Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERE rose by 44.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.46 to $19.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.18% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) to Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on April 10, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CERE. JP Morgan also Downgraded CERE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 17, 2023. Berenberg Initiated an Hold rating on March 16, 2023, and assigned a price target of $22. Wells Fargo February 23, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CERE, as published in its report on February 23, 2023. Loop Capital’s report from November 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CERE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

One of the most important indicators of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CERE is recording 684.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.29%, with a gain of 0.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.30, showing growth from the present price of $31.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CERE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CERE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CERE has increased by 0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,852,390 shares of the stock, with a value of $557.37 million, following the purchase of 67,194 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in CERE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 52.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,406,341 additional shares for a total stake of worth $241.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,918,068.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 152,874 position in CERE. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 35520.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.74%, now holding 4.8 million shares worth $117.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CERE holdings by 10.62% and now holds 3.45 million CERE shares valued at $84.24 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. CERE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.00% at present.