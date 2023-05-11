The share price of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) rose to $2.40 per share on Wednesday from $2.17. While ADC Therapeutics SA has overperformed by 10.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADCT fell by -69.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.88 to $1.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.87% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) to Underperform. A report published by CapitalOne on December 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ADCT. BofA Securities also Downgraded ADCT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Morgan Stanley September 09, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ADCT, as published in its report on September 09, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from November 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for ADCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 310.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ADC Therapeutics SA’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -132.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADCT is recording an average volume of 583.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.55%, with a gain of 25.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADC Therapeutics SA Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Redmile Group LLC’s position in ADCT has increased by 78.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,565,249 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.45 million, following the purchase of 5,974,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ADCT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -39.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,970,611 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,494,817.

During the first quarter, Prosight Management LP added a 3,841,208 position in ADCT. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 2.98 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 709.30%, now holding 3.4 million shares worth $6.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its ADCT holdings by -3.09% and now holds 2.82 million ADCT shares valued at $5.51 million with the lessened 90204.0 shares during the period. ADCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.