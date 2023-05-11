10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) closed Wednesday at $54.38 per share, up from $53.23 a day earlier. While 10x Genomics Inc. has overperformed by 2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TXG rose by 14.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.22 to $23.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.84% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, Barclays started tracking 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on March 31, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TXG. UBS also rated TXG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 02, 2023. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on December 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $50. Goldman August 18, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for TXG, as published in its report on August 18, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $55 for TXG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 10x Genomics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TXG is recording an average volume of 942.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a gain of 0.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.64, showing growth from the present price of $54.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TXG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 10x Genomics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TXG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TXG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in TXG has decreased by -4.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,210,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $513.83 million, following the sale of -415,196 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another increased to its shares in TXG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 151,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $488.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,753,987.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 147,446 position in TXG. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 55155.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.32%, now holding 4.22 million shares worth $235.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its TXG holdings by -3.74% and now holds 4.16 million TXG shares valued at $231.83 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. TXG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.