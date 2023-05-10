SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) marked $11.11 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $11.35. While SunPower Corporation has underperformed by -2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPWR fell by -34.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.42 to $10.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.55% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) to Neutral. Goldman also Upgraded SPWR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2023. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on March 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $16.50. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for SPWR, as published in its report on March 02, 2023. Janney’s report from February 09, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SPWR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SunPower Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.62M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SPWR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a loss of -11.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.03, showing growth from the present price of $11.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPWR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SunPower Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SPWR has increased by 4.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,434,934 shares of the stock, with a value of $158.26 million, following the purchase of 468,511 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SPWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 36,672 additional shares for a total stake of worth $108.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,833,166.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 3,792,649 position in SPWR. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.32%, now holding 3.94 million shares worth $54.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SPWR holdings by 3.83% and now holds 3.34 million SPWR shares valued at $46.27 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. SPWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.70% at present.