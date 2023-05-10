Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) closed Tuesday at $3.31 per share, up from $2.56 a day earlier. While Latham Group Inc. has overperformed by 29.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIM fell by -71.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.25 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.47% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) to Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for SWIM. Goldman also Downgraded SWIM shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. BofA Securities November 11, 2021d the rating to Buy on November 11, 2021, and set its price target from $18 to $27. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SWIM, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for SWIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Latham Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SWIM is recording an average volume of 389.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.94%, with a gain of 38.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.44, showing growth from the present price of $3.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latham Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SWIM has decreased by -4.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,935,678 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.98 million, following the sale of -266,867 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SWIM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -678,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,702,190.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -51,546 position in SWIM. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Par purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 106.31%, now holding 1.59 million shares worth $4.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its SWIM holdings by 103.87% and now holds 1.55 million SWIM shares valued at $4.44 million with the added 0.79 million shares during the period. SWIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.50% at present.