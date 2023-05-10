BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) closed Tuesday at $1.46 per share, up from $1.42 a day earlier. While BRF S.A. has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRFS fell by -38.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.41 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.86% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) to Underperform. A report published by Barclays on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BRFS. JP Morgan September 27, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BRFS, as published in its report on September 27, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BRF S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BRFS is recording an average volume of 5.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.24%, with a gain of 17.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.57, showing growth from the present price of $1.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BRF S.A. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Allspring Global Investments LLC’s position in BRFS has decreased by -25.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,783,673 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.48 million, following the sale of -5,774,320 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another decreased to its shares in BRFS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -43,497 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,272,165.

During the first quarter, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. added a 1,423,700 position in BRFS. Citadel Securities LLC purchased an additional 3.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 275.69%, now holding 4.7 million shares worth $6.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its BRFS holdings by 61.42% and now holds 4.17 million BRFS shares valued at $5.34 million with the added 1.59 million shares during the period. BRFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.50% at present.