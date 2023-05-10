Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) marked $3.55 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.52. While Coeur Mining Inc. has overperformed by 0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDE fell by -8.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.55 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) to Hold. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CDE. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded CDE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2022. Noble Capital Markets January 31, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CDE, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Coeur Mining Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.83M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CDE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.79%, with a gain of 4.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.72, showing growth from the present price of $3.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coeur Mining Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in CDE has increased by 15.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,788,157 shares of the stock, with a value of $118.85 million, following the purchase of 3,901,050 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CDE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -301,772 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,068,716.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 412,728 position in CDE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -2.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.13%, now holding 19.13 million shares worth $76.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CDE holdings by 12.09% and now holds 11.05 million CDE shares valued at $44.09 million with the added 1.19 million shares during the period. CDE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.00% at present.