As of Tuesday, ViewRay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock closed at $0.94, down from $0.99 the previous day. While ViewRay Inc. has underperformed by -4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRAY fell by -65.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.96 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -74.99% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on April 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VRAY. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VRAY, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from January 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for VRAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ViewRay Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VRAY is recording 2.14M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.43%, with a loss of -12.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ViewRay Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Artisan Partners LP’s position in VRAY has decreased by -3.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,678,616 shares of the stock, with a value of $57.71 million, following the sale of -564,302 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,752,093.

During the first quarter, Pura Vida Investments LLC subtracted a -1,115,930 position in VRAY. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 0.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.09%, now holding 9.86 million shares worth $34.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VRAY holdings by 2.38% and now holds 9.78 million VRAY shares valued at $33.84 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. VRAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.