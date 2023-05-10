The share price of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) fell to $6.41 per share on Tuesday from $7.45. While Vertex Energy Inc. has underperformed by -13.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTNR fell by -40.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.10 to $5.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.97% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 10, 2023, TD Cowen started tracking Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for VTNR. Northland Capital also rated VTNR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 08, 2023. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6.90. Oppenheimer August 10, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for VTNR, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from July 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for VTNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1361.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Vertex Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VTNR is recording an average volume of 2.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.43%, with a loss of -12.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.14, showing growth from the present price of $6.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vertex Energy Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTNR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTNR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in VTNR has decreased by -8.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,170,496 shares of the stock, with a value of $90.6 million, following the sale of -855,016 additional shares during the last quarter. BofA Securities, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VTNR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 164.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,718,507 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,371,658.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 440,380 position in VTNR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.91%, now holding 3.55 million shares worth $35.03 million. VTNR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.80% at present.