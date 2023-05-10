As of Tuesday, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (AMEX:URG) stock closed at $1.01, up from $0.94 the previous day. While Ur-Energy Inc. has overperformed by 6.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URG fell by -21.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.50 to $0.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.43% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On September 02, 2016, FBR Capital started tracking Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) recommending Outperform. Rodman & Renshaw also rated URG shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $2.52 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 10, 2011. Rodman & Renshaw Reiterated the rating as Mkt Outperform on December 30, 2010, but set its price target from $3 to $4.25.

Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

One of the most important indicators of Ur-Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and URG is recording 1.38M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.64%, with a gain of 16.09% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ur-Energy Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

URG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.10% at present.