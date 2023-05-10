As of Tuesday, Upwork Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock closed at $7.96, down from $8.04 the previous day. While Upwork Inc. has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPWK fell by -60.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.05 to $6.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.98% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for UPWK. Stifel also Downgraded UPWK shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 17, 2022. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 11, 2022, but set its price target from $40 to $34. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for UPWK, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. JMP Securities’s report from February 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $48 for UPWK shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Upwork Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UPWK is recording 1.76M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.79%, with a loss of -9.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.64, showing growth from the present price of $7.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPWK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upwork Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPWK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPWK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UPWK has increased by 1.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,787,378 shares of the stock, with a value of $122.11 million, following the purchase of 199,293 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UPWK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 417,989 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,286,629.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 5,360,356 position in UPWK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased an additional 33823.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.50%, now holding 6.84 million shares worth $77.44 million. UPWK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.00% at present.