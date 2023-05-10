The share price of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) fell to $5.94 per share on Tuesday from $6.01. While Transocean Ltd. has underperformed by -1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIG rose by 44.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.74 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.56% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 22, 2023, Compass Point Upgraded Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) to Buy. A report published by Barclays on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for RIG. The Benchmark Company also rated RIG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2023. Barclays October 06, 2022d the rating to Overweight on October 06, 2022, and set its price target from $3.50 to $5. BTIG Research September 06, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RIG, as published in its report on September 06, 2022. Pareto also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Transocean Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RIG is recording an average volume of 20.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a gain of 3.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.31, showing growth from the present price of $5.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transocean Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RIG has increased by 5.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 62,678,964 shares of the stock, with a value of $398.64 million, following the purchase of 3,027,303 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in RIG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -388,617 additional shares for a total stake of worth $296.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 46,564,489.

During the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP added a 11,178,737 position in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management purchased an additional 3.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.00%, now holding 31.02 million shares worth $197.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its RIG holdings by -32.31% and now holds 17.01 million RIG shares valued at $108.2 million with the lessened -8.12 million shares during the period. RIG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.