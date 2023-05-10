TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) closed Tuesday at $75.46 per share, up from $70.94 a day earlier. While TransMedics Group Inc. has overperformed by 6.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMDX rose by 173.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.15 to $23.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.56% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 02, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on October 08, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TMDX. Oppenheimer also rated TMDX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 07, 2020. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TMDX, as published in its report on May 28, 2019. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 223.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TransMedics Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TMDX is recording an average volume of 579.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.46%, with a gain of 2.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $89.25, showing growth from the present price of $75.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TransMedics Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TMDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TMDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TMDX has decreased by -16.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,264,930 shares of the stock, with a value of $247.25 million, following the sale of -663,124 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TMDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 354,722 additional shares for a total stake of worth $158.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,087,326.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 197,273 position in TMDX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 45535.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.91%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $122.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its TMDX holdings by -10.38% and now holds 1.2 million TMDX shares valued at $91.16 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. TMDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.80% at present.