As of Tuesday, Tilray Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock closed at $2.72, down from $2.78 the previous day. While Tilray Brands Inc. has underperformed by -2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLRY fell by -42.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.17 to $2.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.36% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on July 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for TLRY. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded TLRY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Underweight rating on November 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $10. Cantor Fitzgerald November 01, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TLRY, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. CIBC’s report from June 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TLRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tilray Brands Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TLRY is recording 11.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a gain of 19.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.34, showing growth from the present price of $2.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tilray Brands Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TLRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TLRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 7,598,523 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.22 million, following the purchase of 7,598,523 additional shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP made another decreased to its shares in TLRY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -50.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,239,015 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,111,711.

At the end of the first quarter, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its TLRY holdings by 129.27% and now holds 2.42 million TLRY shares valued at $6.13 million with the added 1.37 million shares during the period. TLRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.50% at present.