Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) marked $14.69 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $16.38. While Trinseo PLC has underperformed by -10.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSE fell by -67.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.29 to $14.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.16% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) to Hold. TD Securities also Upgraded TSE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $72 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on May 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $67. Morgan Stanley November 18, 2020d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TSE, as published in its report on November 18, 2020. Jefferies’s report from October 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TSE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Trinseo PLC (TSE)

TSE currently pays a dividend of $0.56 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Trinseo PLC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 398.67K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TSE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.89%, with a loss of -16.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.14, showing growth from the present price of $14.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trinseo PLC Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TSE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -46,028 additional shares for a total stake of worth $112.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,410,660.

During the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, added a 348,143 position in TSE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 10419.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.72%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $30.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TSE holdings by 1.14% and now holds 1.41 million TSE shares valued at $29.46 million with the added 15937.0 shares during the period. TSE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.