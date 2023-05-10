Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) marked $7.19 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $7.45. While Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDS fell by -61.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.90 to $6.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on November 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TDS. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded TDS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 19, 2022. JP Morgan February 22, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TDS, as published in its report on February 22, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from November 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

TDS currently pays a dividend of $0.74 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.08M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TDS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.61%, with a loss of -23.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in TDS has decreased by -16.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,042,997 shares of the stock, with a value of $179.12 million, following the sale of -3,452,662 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 529,095 additional shares for a total stake of worth $164.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,669,691.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 262,219 position in TDS. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 4.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 188.52%, now holding 7.04 million shares worth $74.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TDS holdings by -1.49% and now holds 6.85 million TDS shares valued at $71.99 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. TDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.30% at present.