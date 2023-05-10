In Tuesday’s session, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) marked $9.08 per share, up from $7.21 in the previous session. While Aris Water Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 25.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARIS fell by -44.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.58 to $6.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.20% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) to Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on December 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS. Evercore ISI also rated ARIS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2022. CapitalOne March 25, 2022d the rating to Overweight on March 25, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $22. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for ARIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

With ARIS’s current dividend of $0.36 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARIS has an average volume of 276.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.32%, with a gain of 25.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.83, showing growth from the present price of $9.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aris Water Solutions Inc. Shares?

Utilities – Regulated Water giant Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 165.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -45.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in ARIS has increased by 23.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,614,942 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.16 million, following the purchase of 686,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ARIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 76.41%.

At the end of the first quarter, Ranger Investment Management LP increased its ARIS holdings by 22.84% and now holds 1.35 million ARIS shares valued at $10.55 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. ARIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.60% at present.