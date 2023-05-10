In Tuesday’s session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) marked $28.95 per share, up from $28.52 in the previous session. While Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARCT rose by 54.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.10 to $11.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 56.22% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ARCT. Citigroup also Upgraded ARCT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2022. Barclays November 02, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on November 02, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $25. Raymond James August 10, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for ARCT, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from July 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $39 for ARCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2666.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARCT has an average volume of 496.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.75%, with a gain of 14.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.55, showing growth from the present price of $28.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Federated Global Investment Manag’s position in ARCT has increased by 18.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,239,554 shares of the stock, with a value of $101.62 million, following the purchase of 672,057 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ARCT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -472,616 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,257,846.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -27,008 position in ARCT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 44749.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.79%, now holding 1.65 million shares worth $39.53 million. ARCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.00% at present.