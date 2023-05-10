As of Tuesday, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:OST) stock closed at $1.22, up from $1.18 the previous day. While Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 3.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OST fell by -59.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.49 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.30% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OST is recording 89.57K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.18%, with a gain of 16.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. Shares?

The Electronic Components market is dominated by Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) based in the China. When comparing Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 71.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -93.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in OST has increased by 44.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 54,900 shares of the stock, with a value of $50453.0, following the purchase of 16,900 additional shares during the last quarter.

OST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.