Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) closed Tuesday at $8.62 per share, up from $8.54 a day earlier. While Lyft Inc. has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LYFT fell by -57.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.52 to $8.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.57% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) to Neutral. A report published by Argus on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LYFT. Wells Fargo also Downgraded LYFT shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2023. Wedbush February 10, 2023d the rating to Neutral on February 10, 2023, and set its price target from $17 to $13. Truist February 10, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for LYFT, as published in its report on February 10, 2023. Loop Capital’s report from February 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for LYFT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lyft Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -156.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LYFT is recording an average volume of 23.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a loss of -18.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.47, showing growth from the present price of $8.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYFT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lyft Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYFT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYFT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LYFT has increased by 3.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,198,218 shares of the stock, with a value of $456.07 million, following the purchase of 1,728,455 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LYFT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,894,554 additional shares for a total stake of worth $266.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,760,343.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 704,663 position in LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC sold an additional 13841.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.13%, now holding 10.98 million shares worth $101.75 million. LYFT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.90% at present.