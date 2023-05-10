Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) closed Tuesday at $44.25 per share, down from $47.61 a day earlier. While Rapid7 Inc. has underperformed by -7.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPD fell by -39.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.88 to $26.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.12% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 09, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) to Neutral. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RPD. JP Morgan also rated RPD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2023. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on January 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $34. Barclays January 04, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for RPD, as published in its report on January 04, 2023. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rapid7 Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 91.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RPD is recording an average volume of 966.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.14%, with a loss of -4.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.53, showing growth from the present price of $44.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapid7 Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RPD has increased by 12.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,963,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $273.76 million, following the purchase of 667,908 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RPD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 544,696 additional shares for a total stake of worth $202.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,408,107.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -983,824 position in RPD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.65%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $108.33 million. RPD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.23% at present.