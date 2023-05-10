In Tuesday’s session, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) marked $37.97 per share, up from $36.60 in the previous session. While Icahn Enterprises L.P. has overperformed by 3.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IEP fell by -30.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.55 to $28.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.82% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 03, 2017, UBS Reiterated Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) to Sell. A report published by UBS on August 18, 2016, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for IEP. UBS also reiterated IEP shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2015. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on January 20, 2015, and assigned a price target of $88.

Analysis of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

With IEP’s current dividend of $8.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IEP has an average volume of 1.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.06%, with a loss of -5.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.00, showing growth from the present price of $37.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Icahn Enterprises L.P. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IEP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IEP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Icahn Associates Holding LLC’s position in IEP has increased by 3.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 311,477,660 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.11 billion, following the purchase of 11,480,036 additional shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management made another decreased to its shares in IEP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -5,915 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 447,156.

During the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP added a 149,351 position in IEP. Global X Management Co. LLC sold an additional 22074.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.53%, now holding 0.27 million shares worth $14.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its IEP holdings by 6.36% and now holds 0.26 million IEP shares valued at $13.53 million with the added 15649.0 shares during the period. IEP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.90% at present.