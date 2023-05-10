The share price of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) fell to $9.75 per share on Tuesday from $10.07. While Definitive Healthcare Corp. has underperformed by -3.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DH fell by -51.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.11 to $8.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.99% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 19, 2023, William Blair started tracking Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on December 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DH. Needham also rated DH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on April 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. Canaccord Genuity February 24, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DH, as published in its report on February 24, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DH is recording an average volume of 922.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.68%, with a loss of -2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.91, showing growth from the present price of $9.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Definitive Healthcare Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Echo Street Capital Management LL’s position in DH has increased by 69.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,751,074 shares of the stock, with a value of $59.41 million, following the purchase of 2,365,100 additional shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in DH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 57.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,988,939 additional shares for a total stake of worth $56.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,458,603.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 977,848 position in DH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.88%, now holding 3.4 million shares worth $35.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its DH holdings by -0.93% and now holds 2.82 million DH shares valued at $29.14 million with the lessened 26533.0 shares during the period. DH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.94% at present.