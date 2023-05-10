As of Tuesday, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBAY) stock closed at $10.43, up from $10.19 the previous day. While CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 2.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBAY rose by 446.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.22 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.25% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2023, William Blair started tracking CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) recommending Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on March 09, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated CBAY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 04, 2020, but set its price target from $9 to $13. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CBAY, as published in its report on July 31, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 26, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CBAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

One of the most important indicators of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -148.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CBAY is recording 1.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.24%, with a gain of 3.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $10.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CBAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CBAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $50.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,738,500.

During the first quarter, Perceptive Advisors LLC added a 4,569,969 position in CBAY. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 10236.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.28%, now holding 3.64 million shares worth $31.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its CBAY holdings by -9.06% and now holds 2.25 million CBAY shares valued at $19.62 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. CBAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.