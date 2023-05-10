A share of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) closed at $0.56 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.46 day before. While Integrated Media Technology Limited has overperformed by 19.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMTE fell by -87.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.11 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.14% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IMTE is registering an average volume of 155.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.66%, with a gain of 42.31% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Integrated Media Technology Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMTE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMTE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in IMTE has increased by 7.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 212,656 shares of the stock, with a value of $96758.0, following the purchase of 14,190 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in IMTE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -30.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -26,152 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27109.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 59,581.

At the end of the first quarter, G1 Execution Services LLC decreased its IMTE holdings by -38.67% and now holds 11397.0 IMTE shares valued at $5186.0 with the lessened 7187.0 shares during the period. IMTE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.23% at present.