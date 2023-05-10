As of Tuesday, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock closed at $22.26, up from $19.42 the previous day. While IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 14.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDYA rose by 144.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.00 to $8.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.57% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Stifel Upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) to Buy. A report published by Berenberg on March 23, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IDYA. RBC Capital Mkts also rated IDYA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 28, 2023. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on December 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IDYA, as published in its report on October 27, 2022. Stifel’s report from August 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for IDYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IDYA is recording 609.14K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.98%, with a gain of 14.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.22, showing growth from the present price of $22.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Logos Global Management LP’s position in IDYA has decreased by -5.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,900,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $53.55 million, following the sale of -235,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP made another increased to its shares in IDYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 109,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,824,800.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 816,407 position in IDYA. Federated Global Investment Manag purchased an additional 2409.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.08%, now holding 2.86 million shares worth $39.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its IDYA holdings by 18.17% and now holds 2.6 million IDYA shares valued at $35.72 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period. IDYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.