The share price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) fell to $1.27 per share on Tuesday from $1.29. While Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYFM fell by -85.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.50 to $1.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.31% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, Truist Downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HYFM. UBS also Downgraded HYFM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2022. Stifel May 11, 2022d the rating to Hold on May 11, 2022, and set its price target from $13 to $8. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for HYFM, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. UBS’s report from June 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $66 for HYFM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HYFM is recording an average volume of 420.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.25%, with a loss of -9.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.02, showing growth from the present price of $1.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYFM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYFM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYFM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HYFM has increased by 4.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,559,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.43 million, following the purchase of 100,510 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HYFM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 92,649 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,669,662.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 69,540 position in HYFM. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Managem purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.80%, now holding 1.12 million shares worth $1.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its HYFM holdings by -54.70% and now holds 1.11 million HYFM shares valued at $1.92 million with the lessened -1.34 million shares during the period. HYFM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.30% at present.